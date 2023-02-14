PM to inaugurate tribal festival on 16 Feb

NEW DELHI, 13 Feb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 15-day ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on 16 February, union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Monday.

Tribal artisans from across the country have been invited to display millet recipes and sell millet products at the festival, Munda said.

Millets are an integral part of the diet of tribal communities, and the United Nations, at the behest of India, has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The ministry’s tableau, which bagged the first prize during the Republic Day celebrations, will also be put on display.

TRIFED, an organisation under the union tribal affairs ministry, organises Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival to provide direct market access to the tribal craftsmen and women.

The festival will feature exhibition and sale of tribal handicraft, handlooms, paintings, jewellery, cane and bamboo products, pottery, tribal cuisine, and much more.

About 500 tribal artisans and artists from 28 states and union territories will participate in the festival. They include tribal cooks from 19 states and UTs, for which 20 food stalls are being set up.

An exclusive pavilion for the sale and display of Van Dhan products will also be put up. About 39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 states and UTs are expected to participate in the festival.

Over 500 tribal artistes from 20 states will present cultural performances which will be based on their rituals, harvest, festivals, martial art forms etc. (PTI)