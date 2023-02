State’s sub-jr and cadet judo team leaves for TN

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The state’s sub-junior and cadet judo team, comprising 11 boys and nine girls, accompanied by their coach and manager, left here on Tuesday for Tamil Nadu to participate in the National Sub-Junior and Cadet Judo Championship to be held in Chennai from 17 to 22 February.

The team:

Sub-jr girls: Kiran Cherom, Nang Nishani Khen, Monjula Marai, Chapho Hakhun, Nang Anjali Longkan, Pona Jenchan, and Sonam Yangchin

Sub-jr boys: Boku Meto, Jachun Pansa, Khangkang Kongkang, Bitemso Polong, Athuak Wangpan, Tana Karbia, and Taba Titung.

Cadet girls: Pomen Teppa and Kabi Doyom

Cadet boys: Tagru Simon, Khomsan Wanghop, Nenthok Phangken, and Tersu Tali.

Madin Hina and Sudhir Shah from Arunachal are also going to take part in the event as official referees.