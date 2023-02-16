Khilkhilata Bachpan Abhiyaan launched

NAMSAI, 15 Feb: ‘Khilkhilata Bachpan Abhiyaan’ campaign was launched here on Wednesday by the Piramal Foundation in convergence with District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Mahila Shakti Kendra (women and child development department) to create awareness and capacity building of teachers and members of NGOs on child sexual abuse and child trafficking.

A Walkathon themed ‘Say No To Abuse’ was also jointly flagged off by EAC S. Wangmu Mosobi and Namsai DySP on the occasion as part of the campaign.

The walkathon began from Kendriya Vidyalaya and culminated at APIL ground where CDPO W. Khimum and Shankar Gawas of Piramal Foundation interacted with students and shared the motive of the campaign.

The event was supported by district administration, Namsai police, ArSRLM, the birds and bees talk and Mumbai based NGO Arpan.

Over a 100 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and government schools, teachers, members from voluntary organizations, anganwadi workers, SHG members took part in the event.(DIPRO)