Secy. home-cum-W/Siang mentor secretary inspects major projects

AALO, 15 Feb: Secretary home-cum-mentor secretary of West Siang CN Longphai inspected the sites of various major projects of the district on Wednesday.

Accompanied by West Siang DC Penga Tato, DPO-cum-member secretary Marjum Karga, PHED SE Tuba Angu and RWD EE Jumnya Angu, the secretary inspected the construction of two lane road from Nigmoi to Aalo (RIDF) which is near completion and executed by RWD department.

The team later inspected the PMGSY road from Ngomdir village to Beye village which is almost complete, road from Tadin to Ngomdir(RIDF) and augmentation of water supply for Aalo township.

During the inspection, contractors and departments shared their grievances to the mentor secretary of the district. The team later inspected the water treatment project (WTP) at Bili near Kombo. (DIPRO)