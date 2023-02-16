Over a thousand benefitted during SAD 2.0 camp

AALO, 15 Feb: A total of 1759 beneficiaries from Pushi Doke, Angu, Doyor, Higi Bagra and Doji villages under West Siang district, availed various government services during the final round of Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 (SAD) conducted at govt. upper primary school, Angu village here on Wednesday.

Secretary home-cum-mentor secretary of West Siang district CN Longphai inaugurated the SAD camp which was conducted under the guidance of DPO Marjum Karga and CO Tage Manyo.

Speaking on the occasion, West Siang deputy commissioner Penga Tato briefed the beneficiaries about ways to avail the govt. schemes and elaborated the schemes of each department.

Mentor secretary CN Longphai urged the HoDs to render valuable services to the people. He also requested the mothers to maintain their health by getting the benefits of Poshan Abhiyan sponsored by the women & child development department.

He further requested the HoDs to be proactive in their services for the people.

The Arunachal Rising camp was also conducted on the same day. (DIPRO)