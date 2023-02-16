Ten police personnel to represent APP at 15th All India Police Badminton Champ’ship

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Ten police officers and personnel will represent Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) in the 15th All India Police Badminton Championship to be held at Chandigarh from 20 to 26 February.

The players are SP Irak Bagra, ASP Dekio Gumja, DSPs Paul Jerang, Kalom Pait, Nyumyom Sora, ASI (T) Monya Riba, SI Amit Pertin, HC Bamep Khamblai, CTs Raju Pudur and Tadu Maying.

The team is being led by SP Bagra and ASI Riba as manager and coach, respectively.

The players have been selected based on their performances in the 50th APP Raising-Day Badminton competitions, which was held November last year at Chimpu.

DGP in-charge-cum-APP Sports Control Board (APPSCB) president Chuku Apa and IGP (A)-cum-APPSCB vice president Apur Bitin wished the team best of luck for the upcoming event.