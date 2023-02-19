Diagnostic visit, fishery health camp organised

SIGAR, 18 Feb: Forty farmers participated in a ‘Workshop diagnostic visit and fishery health camp’ organised at Sigar village in East Siang district on Saturday, under the Arik Abik Lunom mobile-based agro advisory services.

The programme was conducted by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry, in collaboration with the union electronics & information technology ministry.

Lime was distributed to the fish farmers of the village, while other farmers were apprised of the economic benefit of fish cultivation and the detailed package of practices.