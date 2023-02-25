CM reviews preps for Sansad Khel Spardha

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday held a meeting with the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) to review the preparations for the first-ever Sansad Khel Spardha to be held in the state.

Assuring the association of all support from the state government, the CM said that the event is being organised to “identify sports talent, so that they may find place on national and international sports platforms.”

He stressed on popularising Sansad Khel Spardha as “a mass sports programme, so that the culture of sports is encouraged among the youths and their sporting talents are groomed and channelled.”

Emphasising on popularising para sports also in the state, Khandu commended the initiatives of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal in this regard.

AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago presented a brief on the preparations for the event.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Saran Singh, Sports Director Tadar Apa, and representatives of leading sports promoters of the state. (CM’s PR Cell)