Employees urge govt to ‘roll back null & void decision’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Expressing opposition to the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee’s demand for declaring null and void all exams conducted by the APPSC since 2014, the Joint Committee Against JCA – Null & Void, comprising 11 batches of government employees, on Friday appealed to the state government to “roll back the decision to send the demand of null & void to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for consideration.”

“The government’s consideration of the demand for null and void, and forwarding the same to the APPSC is not justified when there is an already undergoing investigation,” the committee’s chairman, Tai Arun (trade development officer, Yupia) said.

“Forwarding null & void would put the job security and integrity of all the affected batches that have worked hard to achieve their goals,” he added.

Stating that innocent employees and officers who have been recruited because of their hard work and competence should not be allowed to be affected by the tide of overwhelming public opinion, the committee said that, “going by the decision for null & void would deprive the basic fundamental rights or go against the rules of natural justice.”

“We are not asking the government to overlook the malpractices committed by the commission, nor that the guilty be left unpunished. Rather, mass termination of officers will cripple the state’s administrative machinery and will cause severe strain on the various development activities,” said committee member Lige Lollen (PWD AE).

“The state government should take all possible measures to expedite the investigation, so that those guilty may be arrested,” he added.

“For one’s wrongdoings, others should not be punished,” said Kenli Riba.

The committee requested the state government to “ensure that injustice is not done while prosecuting the culprits.”