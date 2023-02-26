APP win two bronze medals in All India Police Badminton C’ship

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Police [APP] have so far won two bronze medals in the ongoing 15th All India Police Badminton Championship in Chandigarh, Punjab.

The medals were won by the pair of DSPs Kalom Pait and Nyumyom Sora in the men’s above 50+ category, and ASI Monya Riba in the men’s singles 45+ category.

ASP Dekio Gumja entered

the final of the men’s singles open category [gazette officer]. His opponent in the final on Sunday will be from the CRPF, APPSCB assistant general secretary Bulang Marik informed.

Earlier, the pairs of SP Irak Bagra and SP Kalom Pait and ASP Dekio Gumja and DSP Paul Jerang lost in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles open category (gazette officer).