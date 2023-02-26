Apang mourns Gangkak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Former chief minister Gegong Apang on Saturday mourned the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) undersecretary Tumi Gangkak.

In a condolence message to the deceased’s widow, Apang said that “Gangkak lived a very honest and simple life, and he was very dutiful and a man of uprightness.”

“The death of Gangkak has created a big vacuum which will not be easily filled up in future. His death has caused enormous loss not only to the bereaved family but to our state as a whole,” the former CM said.

Apang, along with his family members, prayed to almighty Donyi Polo for eternal peace of the departed soul and for bestowing strength to the bereaved family to withstand the tragic loss.