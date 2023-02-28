DM bans illegal fishing, hunting

PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: East Siang District Magistrate Tayi Taggu, through an executive order under Section 133 CrPC, has banned all kinds of hunting and fishing in the entire district.

Violators will be penalised as per the provisions of the law, the order read.

The ban order has been issued following complaints from various social organisations, environmental activists and the ABK Youth Wing that many individuals have been found hunting and fishing illegally in the name of local festivals, tradition, etc.

The district administration has urged civil society groups, elected leaders, GBs, PRI leaders, NGOs and others to cooperate in checking hunting and fishing by unscrupulous people. (DIPRO)