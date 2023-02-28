Society mourns Gangkak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Kamba (West Siang)-based Lobom Welfare Society (LWS) has deeply mourned the sudden demise of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma road here, in mysterious circumstances on 24 February.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and two daughters, the LWS stated in a condolence message on Monday.

“With grief, we express our sincere and deepest condolence to the bereaved family and pray for solace and strength to the bereaved family and relatives,” the LWS stated.