National Science Day observed

AALO/PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: The education faculty of the North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) organised a ‘science project exhibition’ at the university here in West Siang district on Tuesday to mark the National Science Day.

The event featured science model competition and presentations by the students of the BEd department.

“The exhibition enriched the scientific awareness of the students and the faculty members of the NEFTU,” the university informed.

NEFTU education department dean Dr Annu Devi apprised the participants of the significance of the day, while Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR state centre senior scientist Dr Doni Jini advised the students to “lower down the dependence on technology and expand the horizon of career opportunities beyond white-collar jobs, using science and education.”

Among others, CoE Dr Naval Kishore Manoj, NEFTU engineering department dean Dome Ete, and other faculty members of the university attended the programme.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, the zoology department of the Jawaharlal Nehru College celebrated the day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by great Indian physicist CV Raman.

Ainam Megu, a BSc 6th semester student, delivered a talk on ‘Global science for global wellbeing’.

Assistant Prof K Taro highlighted the importance of celebrating the National Science Day.

IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda, JNC Science Club president H Loyi, Dr KK Jha, and Zoology Department Head Dr K Kadu also spoke.

An open house quiz competition was also organised to mark the day.

Rilung Modi and Bombo Lego, both BSc 4th semester students, bagged the first and the second prize, respectively.

Dr Leki Wangchu and Assistant Professor Obinam Tayeng moderated the event.

Bunny’s Fantasy World School in Itanagar also celebrated the day. Jorhat (Assam)-based NEIST professor G Narahari Sastry addressed the function.

The VKV (NEEPCO) in Kimi in West Kameng district also observed the National Science Day in a befitting manner.

Activities such as science model exhibition, and essay writing and quiz competitions were conducted among the students.

Science teacher of the school, Manish Kumar, highlighted the significance and importance of the day. (With DIPRO input)