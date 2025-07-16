Governor, CM launch book

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu together launched a book titled Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India’s Hidden Frontier, authored by Major Rahul Jha, who currently serves as the ADC to the governor, at the chief minister’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

The book is a curated collection of fictional narratives, inspired by the lived realities, oral traditions, and vibrant cultures of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh. Through 20 evocative stories and stunning visuals, Mystic Arunachal seeks to capture the heartbeat of a land often described as India’s last unexplored frontier.

The governor and the CM commended Major Jha for his sincere and creative effort in portraying the essence of Arunachal through storytelling.

The governor remarked that the book is a tribute to the timeless traditions, the silent resilience, and the natural grandeur of Arunachal, and lauded Major Jha for going beyond the call of duty to immersinghimself in the soul of the land.

Reflecting on his experience, Major Jha said, “As a soldier, I was trained to observe landscapes, but in Arunachal, I learned to listen to them. Mystic Arunachal is the result of two years of travel, reflection, and quiet discovery, from the towering peaks of Tawang to the bamboo groves of Ziro, from the peaceful valleys of Mechukha to the far reaches of Anini.”

The author said that the book is more than a travelogue. It is a collection of 10 fictional stories deeply rooted in the real cultures of Arunachal’s tribes. Each tale is paired with vivid visuals and cultural notes, not just to inform but to honour the living traditions of the land.

Major Jha expressed hope that the book would spark curiosity, preserve memory, and serve as both a cultural touchstone and an educational guide for generations to come. (Raj Bhavan)