DC underscores crucial role of BLOs in electoral process

TAWANG, 15 Jul: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo emphasized the crucial role of booth-level officers (BLO) in the electoral process during a national training programme for supervisors and BLOs of the Tawang assembly constituency here on Tuesday.

The DC said that an accurate and error-free electoral roll is the backbone of any fair election, and it is the BLOs who play a pivotal role in achieving this. She said that BLOs are the frontline workers of the election system as they are directly engaged with voters in their respective areas.

Angmo urged the BLOs to stay updated with the latest guidelines and technological tools introduced by the Election Commission, and to use the training opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills.

During the technical session, state-level master trainer and Assistant Commissioner Dr Honjon Perme gave a detailed presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the BLOs.

The three best-performing BLOs, who recently participated in a national-level programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, also attended the session and shared their experiences.

Similar training programmes for BLOs of Lungla and Mukto assembly constituencies were held on 9 and 11 July, respectively, Electoral Registration Officer Tsering Choden informed.

A question and answer session was also held.

The training was organized with the objective of strengthening the election machinery and enhancing the capacity of BLOs in line with the latest guidelines and digital tools provided by the Election Commission of India.

Tawang ERO Tsering Choden, AERO Sangey Norbu, and other election officials, and all supervisors and BLOs attended the training. (DIPRO)