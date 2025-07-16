Sensitization prog on dispensing pumps held

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Jul: The publicity and propaganda branch of the Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LM&CA) Department organized a sensitization programme on ‘Standard operating procedures of dispensing pumps under Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare district’ for all the managers and power of attorney holders of dispensing pumps (petrol depots) at the conference hall of the LM&CA controller here on Tuesday.

More than 45 managers of dispensing pumps participated in it.

LM&CA Deputy Controller Tasso Gurro in his keynote address asked all the managers of dispensing pumps to strictly adhere to the norms as envisaged under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and its rules. He appealed to all the participants to ensure that all the dispensing pumps are well maintained in terms of standards, and that the consumers are not cheated by their practices.

During the technical session, LM&CA Assistant Controller (HQ) Gamkhong Singpho highlighted the legal provisions laid down under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. Singpho also dwelt at length on accuracy in delivery, verification and stamping of such pumps, displaying of verification certificate, proper display of rates of petrol, diesel, etc.

Yupia LM&CA Assistant Controller Debia Tana elaborated the prevalent malpractices being observed in the ICR, viz, short delivery, possible adulteration, wrong payment, electronic manipulations, mechanical manipulations, etc. He said that involving in such malpractices may attract penalties under relevant sections of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules, and are liable to lead to cancellation of licences of the petrol depots concerned.

He also requested the participants to strictly adhere to the guidelines under the IOC or any other company’s norms and also carry out business under strict compliance with the Legal Metrology Act and Rules.

LM&CA Assistant Controller (Publicity & Propaganda) Taba Tabin also spoke. (DIPRO)