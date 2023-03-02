ISLE conference underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 1 Mar: The inaugural ceremony of the three-day 63rd annual conference of the Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) was held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Wednesday.

In a message, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he is “particularly proud of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the youths and grassroots level leaders in the villages who have quiet confidently shared the concerns of the government and stood shoulder to shoulder in every effort at addressing the problem on fronts of health and food grains management during pandemic times for migrant labourers, students studying outside the state, senior citizens, women, etc,” the university informed in a release.

Education Minister Taba Tedir in his address as the chief guest expressed satisfaction at “the way RGU, as the lone central university of the state, has been making remarkable contributions

for the academic progress of the state while sending out important direction for the entire student community to bring the light of true development for the benefit of the people through research and spirit of dedicated service,” RGU said.

NITI Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand was all praise “for the regularity with which ISLE has been vibrantly holding conferences and sensitising societies, including STs and SCs, to contribute towards wealth generation while availing of the benefits of several people-friendly government policies and schemes.”

Satoshi Sasaki, director (AI) of the ILO Decent Work Team for South Asia and Country Office for India, spoke about “the conference’s potential to build an able think tank which has full responsibility of knowledge of the societies,” and added that “their goals would be able to make MDGs and SDGs achievable.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his address expressed “firm hope of how, through commitment and vision, major goals can be achieved and how planned pursuit of the union government’s path-breaking policies and programmes need to be done with a positive spirit, such that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav can truly make India an emerging global presence to reckon with.”

Former University of Delhi VC Deepak Nayyar, ISLE conference president Prof Jeemol Unni, and Institute for Human Development director Prof Alakh Narayan Sharma dwelt on “the significance and contribution of the ISLE to the cause of labour and related programmes with intellectual mega-meets of the present kind taking the spirit to sensitise stakeholders and promoting analytical research with thrust on youth participation.”

The conference’s organising secretary, Prof Vandana Upadhyay, and RGU Economics HoD Prof Sushanta Kumar Nayak also spoke.

“The conference, being organised by the Centre for Development Studies and the economics department of RGU, in collaboration with the ISLE, founded by late president of India VV Giri, is being attended by about 500 delegates from all over India, including members of the International Labour Organisation, from foreign countries, comprising public personalities, economists, social scientists and field practitioners interested in labour, development, employment, industrial relations, human resource development and related issues,” the university informed in a release.