NYKS organising ‘yuva samwad’ across state

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The union youth affairs & sports ministry and its autonomous organisation, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), are organising a ‘Yuva Samvad – India @2047’ programme through community-based organisations (CBO) in all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh from 1-31 May.

“The programme shall be conducted in a town hall format, with experts/knowledgeable persons leading a discussion on panch pran, followed by a question-answer session with the participation of minimum 500 youths,” the NYKS informed in a release.

“The organising CBOs shall be reimbursed up to Rs 20,000 for the organisation of the programme,” it added.

“CBOs that wish to apply should be non-political and non-partisan, with an untainted history and sufficient organisational strength to conduct the yuva samvad programme,” it said.

“The organisations shall not have any criminal cases pending against them. Up to three CBOs per district shall be selected for the organisation of the programmes,” it said, and added that “interested CBOs meeting the criteria may submit their applications in the prescribed application proforma that may be obtained from the district Nehru Yuva Kendras.”