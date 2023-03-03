Golden jubilee Mopin football tourney begins

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 2 Mar: The football tournament being organised as part of the golden jubilee Mopin celebration began at the mini outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The first match was played between Bakha Football Club and Zenither Football Club, in which the former defeated the latter by 3-1 goals.

In total, seven teams are participating in the tournament.

Earlier, ZPM Lonu Maying advised the players to “play the game with sportsman spirit and maintain discipline throughout the tournament.”

Adap Malling and Pentom Siga also attended the inauguration programme and witnessed the match.