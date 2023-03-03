Ecotourism trg camp begins

AALO, 2 Mar: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato inaugurated a three-day ‘ecotourism training camp’, which began on the bank of the Siyom river, near Bene village, on Thursday.

The programme is being conducted by the district tourism department, under the guidance of District Tourism Officer TK Kopak.

Stating that tourism “is the biggest industry in the world,” the DC advised the participants, including students from the government higher secondary school here, to “welcome and have a good sense of hospitality to the visiting tourists.”

He advised the youths to start initiatives like “homestay, ecotourism resort, and many more tourism-related activities for sustainable development.”

The training camp features activities such as rope knotting, river crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, angling, paragliding, etc.

Adventure instructor Jarto Likar is imparting the training in rock climbing. (DIPRO)