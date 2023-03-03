GPF mourns Gangkak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The Galo Peoples’ Federation (GPF) has deeply mourned the demise of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma road here, in mysterious circumstances on 24 February.

Gangkak leaves behind his wife and four minor children.

He had joined the APPSC in 1999 as a UDC. “For his utmost sincerity and hard work, he was promoted as an assistant section officer in 2004, and in 2010, he was promoted to the post of section officer. Finally, he got promoted as APPSC undersecretary in 2019,” the federation stated in a condolence message on Thursday.

Gangkak was serving as the president of the Begam Ao Welfare Society and as the president of the Gangkak Employee Group at the time of his demise.

The GPF described Gangkak as “one of the most sincere officers of the state and a perfect gentleman, that too without any blot in his marvellous career in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.”

It demanded “foolproof investigation and befitting compensation to the bereaved family.”

Members of the federation observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul, and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.