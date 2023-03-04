CRPF organises health camps

KHONSA, 3 Mar: The 36th battalion of the CRPF organised free medical camps under its civic action programme at Senua Noksa and Pumao villages in Longding district on Friday, benefitting hundreds of patients.

MLA Tanpho Wangnaw expressed appreciation for the humanitarian approach of the CRPF, and thanked the battalion for reaching out to the poor and needy people.

Battalion Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh stressed on “maintenance of physical fitness, emotional balance, mental robustness and psychological stability by every individual.”

The CRPF also distributed an infrared lamp, a sphygmomanometer, a pulse oxymeter, a nebulizer, a stethoscope, a digital BP monitoring machine, an infrared thermometer, an orthopedic heating belt, a foldable wheelchair, a digital thermometer, a weight machine, and a portable oxygen cylinder to the Pumao PHC.

Deputy Commandant Mishri Singh Yadav, CMO (OG) Dr Subrata Mondal, Assistant Commandant Ranjeet Prasad, and Inspector GD Raman also attended the camps. (DIPRO)