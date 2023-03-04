Hardworking youths with opportunities base of development: MoS

NAMSAI, 3 Mar: “A nation that has energetic, curious and hardworking youths, and is able to provide them ample opportunity to work and grow, builds a strong base for its own development,” said union Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar, here on Friday.

Interacting with students from other states who are on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh under the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme, the union minister said that “the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam is conducting exposure tours of youths between the eight Northeastern states and other states.”

Dr Sarkar apprised the visiting students of the beauty and diversity of Arunachal, and said that “our government is committed to creating various systems, processes, and policies aimed at developing a self-reliant India.”

Education Minister Taba Tedir, MP Tapir Gao, SDO Jayanti Pertin, NIT Director Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta, and others interacted with the union minister.

The MoS, along with Gao, also visited Anjaw district and held a review meeting on the implementation of central sector and centrally-sponsored schemes in the district, in the presence of MLA Dasanglu Pul and HoDs.

The minister interacted with beneficiaries of the government’s flagship schemes, and visited various institutes, including the DIET in Khupa, and took stock of the infrastructure of the institutes.

He advised the students to be “torchbearers of the society and help in nation-building.” (PIB & DIPRO)