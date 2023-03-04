3rd Women’s Mingle Trophy tournament begins

DOIMUKH, 3 Mar: The 3rd Women’s Mingle Trophy tournament, being organised by the Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA), began at the AB cricket ground here on Friday.

Former Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Aka witnessed the opening match and urged the players to play sports to stay fit and healthy.

ARCA Green beat ARCA Blue by 55 runs in the inaugural match.

Five teams are taking part in the tournament.

ARCA vice president Kabak Geda, its joint secretary Techi Tagar and treasurer and tournament director Yab Lala were also present.

Brief scores:

ARCA Green: 194/10 [38 overs]

ARCA Blue: 139/8 in [43 overs]