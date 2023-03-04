State BJP attributes victory in 3 states to party’s commitment

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The state BJP attributed the victory of the “BJP alliance” in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to the party’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensure all-round development.

“Once upon a time, a single party used to rule the region. The Congress party had isolated the entire NE region,” charged party spokesperson Techi Necha, addressing a press conference at the APC here on Friday afternoon.

“Development funds used to go back to Delhi as there was a commission system and unless paid, development was halted.

But now the people in the region have realised the reason why it remained underdeveloped,” he said.

Necha highlighted the many recent developments in the state, and said: “We had never dreamt of these developments ever coming to us, but we now have highways, railways and even airways,” he added.

Congratulating the three states, Necha said that the party’s victory “will be written in golden letters, and we will get to see many more new socioeconomic and political changes in the days to come.”