Guv visits places of tourist interest in ICR

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik on Saturday visited some of the prominent places of tourist interest in and around the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

At the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here, the governor expressed appreciation for the “adequate display of traditional items covering the arts, cultures and livelihoods of various tribes of the state.” Impressed with the museum’s displays and presentations, he termed it “the pride of the state.”

Lauding the custodian department for maintaining and keeping the museum so well, the governor offered some suggestions, “such as digitizing the museum matters, diversification of the displays for better projection, making stamps, etc, so that the state is promoted at all levels.”

Parnaik also visited Ganga Lake (Geker Sinying), the zoological park, and the southern gate of Ita Fort, and paid obeisance at the Sidhartha Vihar gonpa and the Theraveda gonpa.

Commending the forest department’s officials for taking proper care of the zoo, Parnaik suggested “introducing a transport system to ferry the visitors within the zoo.” Stating that “the place has lots of potential to be developed into a national and international tourism spot,” he called for “highlighting the tourism potentials of the state to make it globally known.”

He further suggested ensuring holistic development of the lake to attract more tourists.

At Ita Fort, which is being renovated, the governor emphasised that “archaeological monuments like Ita Fort must be preserved as they present the rich history of the state.” (DIPR)