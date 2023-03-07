APCTA sports meet concludes

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The second annual sports meet of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) concluded in East Siang HQ Pasighat on 5 March.

During the valedictory function, Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) Principal Dr Tasi Taloh congratulated the organisers and the winners, and suggested including football, volleyball and cricket in the next edition.

Deomali (Tirap)-based Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng said that “activities outside the classrooms keep one more active and healthy,” and offered to host the next edition of the sports meet at WRGC.

Model College Basar Principal, Dr Jomi Loyi commended the JNC for “setting a benchmark by organising such a well-planned event,” and announced that the next edition of the event will be hosted by the Donyi Polo Government College in Kamki.

Winners:

Men’s doubles: Rico Mihu & Abba Pulu (IGGC, Tezu); runner-up: Nending Ommo and Joba Riba (DNGC, Itanagar). Women’s doubles: Drema Lhamu & Hage Yalu (JNC, Pasighat); runner-up: Obinam Tayeng & Liha Mena (JNC, Pasighat). Mixed doubles: Getum Tanggu & Doge Ngomdir (DPGC, Kamki); runner-up: Pokjum Yomgam & Hage Yalu (JNC, Pasighat). Men’s singles: Rico Mihu (IGGC, Tezu); runner-up: Teli Momu (GC, Yachuli). Women’s singles: Drema Lhamu (JNC, Pasighat); runner-up: Doge Ngomdir (DPGC, Kamki).

Rico Mihu (IGGC, Tezu) and Drema Lhamu (JNC, Pasighat) were given the player of the tournament awards in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

JNC Pasighat was declared the overall champion of the meet.