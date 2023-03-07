Training prog on bio-culture production

PASIGHAT, 6 Mar: Thirty farmers from Mebo, Balek, Mongku and Ayeng villages, along with 40 BSc horticulture students, are participating in a weeklong on-campus ‘Demonstration and training programme for on-farm skills in bio-culture production’, which began here in East Siang district on Monday.

During the inaugural session, Dr SM Hussain from the East Siang KVK presented a brief on the concept and application of natural farming, and advised the farmers to learn and adopt chemical-free natural farming in the state.

The farmers and students were shown a demonstration on bio-culture inputs like beezamrit, jeevamrit and panchagavya, which are the basic formulations for seed treatment, soil treatment and foliar application, respectively.