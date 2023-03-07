PPDOA urges youths to participate in Sansad Khel Spardha

NAHARLAGUN 6 Mar: The Papum Pare District Olympic Association (PPDOA) on Monday urged the district’s youths to represent Papum Pare in the upcoming zonal and state level competitions under the Sansad Khel Spardha.

The association informed in a press release that the selection trials will be conducted from 11-12 March at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills, from 9 am onwards.

Following a meeting of the association here, the PPDOA, led by its president Techi Peko Tara, encouraged the youths to participate in the competitions. Developing sports activities in the district was also discussed during the meeting.

“The PPDOA appeals to all the youths of Papum Pare and selected sports discipline teams to gather at RGU at the abovementioned schedule,” it said.