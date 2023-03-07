Mashelo village gets library

MASHELO, 6 Mar: A ‘youth library’ was opened in Mashelo village in Lower Dibang Valley district last Saturday, in the presence of school officials, library volunteers, and book lovers.

The library is located in the government upper primary school (GUPS) campus and will be accessible to the community people also, Roing-based Dibang Youth Library informed in a release.

It informed that the library was established jointly by the village’s youths, the teachers of the school, and the Dibang Youth Library.

Speaking on the occasion, GUPS SMC chairman Azad Mikhu appealed to the students to “take part in spreading the joy of reading,” and donated a set of books to the Mashelo Youth Library.

GUPS Headmaster Dhananjay Pandey, Dibang Youth Library mentor Santosh Chetry, and community elder Rakhim Mikrow also spoke.

Reader-activists of the Dibang Youth Library, guided

by senior library volunteers Nisha Mepo, Bethem Marai and Sakelu Chikro, conducted sessions on book reading, theatre reading, and poem recitation in English, Hindi and Idu-Mishmi languages.