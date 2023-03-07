Neurotherapy camp organised

NIRJULI, 6 Mar: A total of 270 persons, including NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav, state BVP general secretary Nabam Yahi, and state BVP president Jalley Sonam, participated in a ‘free camp on neurotherapy treatment’, organised at the NERIST’s health unit here on 4 and 5 March by the state unit of the Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP).

“The camp was aimed at providing neurotherapy treatment for various ailments such as cervical, back pain, knee pain, migraine, thyroid, slip-disc, arthritis, frozen shoulder, and more,” the state BVP informed in a release.

“The camp was coordinated by Prof KN Dewangan, Dr T Patel, Prof Rajesh Kumar, and their teams, ensuring a seamless

execution,” it said, adding that “Dr Ajay Gandhi, a distinguished neurotherapist from Lajpatrai Mehra Neurotherapy Research and Training Institute, Chandigarh, and his team of five doctors from Durgapure, Guwahati and Duliajan treated the patients.”

Dr Gandhi explained the ultimate goal of neurotherapy treatment, “which,” he said “is to empower individuals to develop self-regulation skills that can help them manage their symptoms and improve their overall wellbeing.” He also demonstrated some therapy techniques that the participants could easily incorporate into their daily lives.

Prof Yadav stressed on prioritising health and wellbeing, and said that “the benefits of neurotherapy treatment have been in practice since ancient times, and are now gaining more recognition in the modern era of education.”