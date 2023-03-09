After Tali, Vijaynagar waiting for road connectivity

Chief Minister Pema Khandu kept his promise made to the people of Tali in Kra Daadi district in 2017 to give the area a road connection. During his recent visit to Tali to attend Nyokum festival, Khandu inaugurated the Kumey bridge, which connects Yangte to Tali, and a new road going towards Tali. With this, after 76 years of independence, Tali has finally got an all-weather road connectivity. CM Khandu along with the local MLA Jikke Tako deserves a big round of appreciation for making all-out effort to get Tali connected with road to the rest of the world.

It is a well known fact that Tali along with Vijaynagar in Arunachal’s Changlang district, bordering Myanmar, remained isolated for decades. Established in 1957, Tali administrative headquarters never saw road connectivity. Several attempts to get the region connected with roads failed. Corruption and poor quality work were considered to be the main reason for it. CM Khandu visited Tali by air in 2017 and assured people that the area would get road connection. He has indeed kept his promise. Now the attention turns towards Vijayanagar. The whole state is waiting to hear the update regarding construction of the Miao-Vijaynagar road. The CM last month announced that he would conduct a cabinet meeting in Vijaynagar and will travel by road.