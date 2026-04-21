A fact-finding team visited Siang and Upper Siang districts to assess local concerns regarding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The proposed project has an estimated capacity of around 11,200 MW, making it one of India’s largest hydropower projects. Over 20 villages may be fully submerged, while more than 50 villages could be affected directly or indirectly, the team noted.

Resistance to the project spans over 40 years, evolving from the Siang Bachao Andolan. The team has demanded immediate reconsideration of the project, as they emphasised the need for free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) of affected communities.

The team demanded a transparent and democratic dialogue process, and it also called for independent environmental and social impact assessments and exploration of alternative and sustainable development models.

Questions are bound to be asked, as the project area lies in Seismic Zone V, raising concerns about safety, ecological fragility, and risks to biodiversity in the eastern Himalayas, as well as the reluctance of the government to have meaningful dialogue.