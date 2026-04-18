A 42-year-old junior teacher, Yapi Potom, was allegedly murdered on the night of 7 April in Itanagar while returning to her residence in ESS Sector. The accused, Daksen Riram, reportedly waited near her gate and attacked her with a machete, causing fatal injuries. She was taken to RKM Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and later traced and arrested the accused, and produced him before the court. According to SP Jummar Basar, the crime appears pre-planned and extremely brutal, though the motive remains unclear.

The victim, who had lost her husband last year, was the sole caregiver for her two children, aged 15 and 13. Her death has deeply affected her family, colleagues, and community. Her father spoke about her role in supporting the family and the uncertainty ahead, while her last rites have been conducted. Police stated that the investigation is at an early stage and is being treated as a priority.

The incident has triggered widespread protests and demands for justice across Arunachal Pradesh. Candlelight marches and demonstrations were held in Itanagar and Aalo, with participation of multiple organisations and the public, demanding capital punishment for the accused and a fast-track trial. Groups have also called for government support for the victim’s children, including financial aid, education, and counselling, and urged the legal fraternity not to represent the accused. The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society has demanded a swift and transparent probe, while emphasising the need for strict punishment and broader action against crimes targeting women.

The brutal murder of Yapi Potom demands urgent and decisive action from the administration and police, not only to complete the investigation at the earliest but also to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused, Daksen Riram. Any delay risks eroding public trust and emboldening perpetrators of such heinous crimes. This case must serve as a turning point, prompting stronger and more proactive measures to address crimes against women, which appear to be rising at an alarming rate. It is imperative to question what systemic gaps – whether in policing, deterrence, or social awareness – are allowing such incidents to recur, and to act swiftly to restore a sense of safety and justice for women in society.