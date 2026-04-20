The Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC), under the leadership of Takam Sanjoy, has called for comprehensive delimitation reforms in Arunachal Pradesh. It has appealed to the Government of India, the Election Commission of India, and the Delimitation Commission of India to prioritise strategic, geographical, and national security factors rather than just population.

The ADDC is demanding increasing parliamentary representation to 5 Lok Sabha and 2 Rajya Sabha seats, along with expanding the state assembly from 60 to 90 seats. It justifies this on the basis of Arunachal’s sensitive geopolitical location. The committee also supports the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, calling it a historic step for improving gender equality in tribal societies. Additionally, it proposes naming constituencies after major rivers – Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap – to better represent the region’s identity and diversity.

The demand raised by the Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee is important because India’s system of political representation is largely based on population, which puts smaller and sparsely populated states like Arunachal at a disadvantage. Despite its vast territory, difficult terrain, and critical strategic location along international borders, the state has only two seats in the Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seat, making it irrelevant in national decision-making. This imbalance means that regions with smaller populations, like the Northeast, often receive less political attention and fewer resource allocation, even when their security and developmental needs are as important as those of the rest.