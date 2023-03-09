APWWS celebrates IWD

Tuki, Rebia ask APWWS to spearhead indigenous language movement

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated the International Women’s Day across the state.

Speaking at the celebration in Sagalee, Papum Pare, former CM Nabam Tuki, while acknowledging the contributions of the APWWS in bringing in social reforms in the state, said that “the Arunachalee society has come a long way in terms of women’s education, but there is a long way to go in political empowerment of women in the state.”

He called for “collective action for political empowerment of women.”

The former chief minister also expressed concern over adolescent marriage. He further said that the APWWS “should start a movement to save indigenous languages, as tribal identity is tied to it.”

MP Nabam Rebia also said that more needs to be done to save the indigenous languages in the state, and urged the APWWS to “shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that children speak their mother tongue.”

The MP also acknowledged the contributions of the APWWS, and assured to “take up any issue suggested by the society in the Parliament.”

Earlier, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that “economic empowerment is the key to empowerment of women,” and added that “there is a need for a legislation to stop polygamy.”

She also advocated “political leadership of women,” and said that there has to be more members in the Parliament and the legislative assembly.

APWWS adviser Tadar Yadir, who was felicitated by the society, said that social work is a calling. She said that, “due to intervention of the APWWS, many social evils have been abolished but polygamy continues to be an issue.”

She further spoke on the misuse of social media.

APWWS adviser Jarjum Gamlin Ete called for “introduction of gender and sex education in the school curriculum,” and added that “adolescent marriages are on rise at an alarming level in the state and the society must start work on it.”

Arm wrestler Pakjar Taipodia was felicitated during the event. In her speech, Taipodia spoke about sports and their “positive contribution.”

She said that Arunachal is grappling with drug addiction, and that sports could be a game-changer.

APWWS secretary-general Tojum Potom and its Sagalee unit president also spoke.

During the two-day event, free legal counseling was provided by the district legal services authority, in collaboration with the APWWS.