Women achievers awarded

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Nine women of the state were conferred the Women Achievers Award on Wednesday at the DK Convention Centre here.

Everester Anshu Jamsenpa was awarded for her ‘bravery and courage’, while Khesang Lhamu Khirmey was awarded in the ‘environment protection’ category.

Ngurang Meena, who has started a free street library, was awarded in the ‘education and training’ category, while Minam Tekseng was awarded in the ‘sports and adventure’ category.

Journalist and entrepreneur Roshni Pering was awarded in the ‘economic and social empowerment’ category; Sangi Thungon was awarded in the ‘art & culture’ category. Leegang Ania and Milo Kunya were also awarded.

The East Kameng Sangcha Ane Marketing Cooperative Society was awarded in the ‘agriculture’ category, and the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission School in Tirap HQ Khonsa was awarded in the ‘gender mainstreaming’ category.

The other two awards were given to the Arunachal Women & Child Welfare Committee, and Yingkiong (Upper Siang)-based Banggo Women Welfare Association.