Exhibition on women freedom fighters ends

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The two-day photo exhibition organised by the Bureau of Communication’s (CBC) regional office here, on the theme ‘The role of women in India’s freedom struggle’, concluded on Wednesday.

The two-day programme was organised at the All India Radio Itanagar office premises.

On the second day, a painting competition was organised among children, and the CBC presented mementoes to all the women who attended the event, as a token of love.

The prizes of the painting competition, and the mementoes, were given away by AIR Itanagar Station Head N Ramanjanappa.

The exhibition was aimed at celebrating the contributions, achievements and success of women, besides women empowerment, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.