TAWANG, 8 Mar: Ninety-seven patients, including nuns and devotees, benefitted from a free medical camp organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Tawang district administration, at the Gyangon ani gonpa here on Tuesday.

During the camp, which was inaugurated by DC KN Damo and Tawang Brigade Commander Brig NM Bendigeri, the DC and the commander, along with Arunodaya Welfare Society (AWS) president Sonam Wangchu, distributed blankets to all the nuns as part of the initiative of Gurgaon-based NGO Hans Foundation, and the AWS.

Earlier, on 6 March, blankets were distributed to the monks of Tawang monastery by the deputy commander of the Tawang brigade and Wangchu.

Last year, the Hans Foundation had donated four ambulances to the community health centre in the area, besides a generator set for the nunneries, and jackets for all the monks and nuns of various monasteries and nunneries in the district. (DIPRO)