Sapper Camp-Lubrang road in poor condition

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DIRANG, 8 Mar: Picturesque Lubrang village – a yak pastoral settlement here in West Kameng district – is home to the Brokpas, the nomadic herders who are part of the larger Monpa tribe.

Situated 23 kms from the Dirang-Tawang highway, the people of Lubrang face multiple challenges in their day to day lives.

However, one of the most pressing issues is the poor condition of the road between Sapper Camp and Lubrang. This road is the lifeline for the people.

“At present the road is too narrow and also very old. It’s been a long time that no repairs have been done. There is an urgent need to carry out repair work,” said Lubrang GPM Leikee Wangda.

In November 2021, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had visited Lubrang to attend a ‘yak mela’, organised by Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak to promote sustainable practices in yak rearing and provide solutions to the problems faced by the indigenous yak herders.

The locals had submitted a memorandum to the CM, seeking improvement of the 23-km Sapper Camp-Lubrang road.

“We had drawn the attention of CM Khandu towards the poor condition of the road. Also, we sought a new road connecting Lubrang with Naga GG. The CM had assured us to look into our plea. Therefore we are still hopeful that the government will take initiative and repair the 23 kms long road at the earliest,” said Wangda.