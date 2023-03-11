IMC imposes penalties on defaulters

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday inspected various business establishments and private properties along the national highway (NH), and imposed penalties on persons littering public places.

IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji said that “the corporation has already issued notices and intimations regarding the high court orders and penalties against defaulters through various platforms.”

“Today, as per the high court’s orders, we have inspected various establishments along the NH and imposed penalties on violators of the court order as per the IMC law,” he said.

Tejji further informed that “such inspection will continue in the coming days, so that the state capital gets a hygienic environment.”

“Moreover, it is not only the duty of the IMC, but every denizen has to take responsibility to keep the

city clean and green,” he said, adding that “similar inspections will also be held in sectors and colonies under the IMC jurisdiction.”

Tejji said that, during Friday’s inspection, “the IMC imposed penalties for illegal banners, littering public places, and illegal construction materials along the national highway.”

The team included the IMC assistant commissioner, law and revenue officers, a magistrate, and police personnel.