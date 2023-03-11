Arunachal witnessed revolution in connectivity sector: Khandu

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a revolution in the communication sector in the last six years with the improvement of road, air and digital connectivity, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in the assembly on Thursday.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Khandu said that connectivity was a major challenge for the state for decades.

The challenges were minimised to a certain extent due to the consistent support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

“In the last six years, a total of 2,482 kms of national highways have been built in the state, which is an increase of 138 percent. At the same time, 6,755 kms of rural roads have been constructed, providing all-weather connectivity to 170 habitations under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” he said.

The rough track landing grounds used during the 1962 Chinese aggression were revived as advance landing grounds (ALG), and many of those are being used for defence as well as civilian needs, he said.

“Under the UDAN scheme, Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro airports are connected now. With the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi being operational last year, air connectivity in the state improved significantly,” he added.

In the coming year, three more airstrips – Mechuka, Tuting and Vijaynagar – will be operational. The Centre is also considering our proposal for three more ALGs – Dirang in West Kameng, Anini in Dibang Valley and one in Upper Subansiri district, Khandu said.

He said that major areas of the state in the foothills would be connected soon to the railway network.

Khandu said that 4G network has reached several remote areas, while BSNL and Airtel are working to install 4G towers in the remaining 1,903 habitations.

Senior BJP member Nyato Dukam moved the motion of thanks, which was seconded by BJP MLA Kaling Moyong. Members of all parties participated in the discussion.

The House adopted the motion by voice vote. (PTI)