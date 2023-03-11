Blankets, jackets distributed to nuns

LHOU, 10 Mar: Tawang DC KN Damo distributed blankets to the nuns of the Singsur Ani gonpa near here on Friday afternoon.

Around 20 nuns who hadn’t received jackets last year were also provided with maroon jackets donated by Gurgaon-based International Charitable Society – The Hans Foundation.

Besides this, the 40 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army organised a free medical camp for the nuns.

On 9 March, blankets and jackets were distributed to the students of the Bodong Tashi Choiling orphanage. (DIPRO)