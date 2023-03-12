CBBF campaign underway in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 11 Mar: A cataract blindness backlog-free (CBBF) campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Netra Jyoti Abhiyaan 2022-’23 is underway here in Upper Siang district.

As part of the campaign, nine ophthalmic assistants, led by Lower Dibang Valley district hospital eye specialist Dr Tape Kaye and Upper Siang district hospital eye specialist Dr Monggoli Tatin, are carrying out a door-to-door survey from 5-14 March.

The team is screening operable cataract cases and dispensing presbyopia glasses to those requiring them.

Sixteen identified persons underwent surgery at the district hospital here, and five more were identified for treatment on Friday.

The team has so far visited 58 villages and 3,344 households, with a total population of 16,747. (DIPRO)