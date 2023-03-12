Food baskets provided to TB patients adopted by Tuki

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Two months’ worth of food baskets were provided to 10 TB patients adopted by Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki as ‘nikshay mitra’, under the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), during a function at the TU here on Saturday.

Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro, on behalf of Tuki, handed over the food baskets, containing cereals, pulses, edible oil, milk and eggs, to the patients.

Yaro advised the patients to take medicines regularly and complete the course. She further advised them to maintain proper diet and hygiene.

The staffers were also requested to deal with the patients politely and with respect.

Papum Pare DTO Dr PD Thongchi told the patients that “the food baskets are over and above the facilities provided by the government.”

“These are the additional nutritional support by individual nikshay mitra from their own expenses, who are willing to be donor for TB patients under Nikshay Mitra of PMTBMBA,” Dr Thongchi said.

He stressed on “regular use of facemask, maintaining cough hygiene, and personal hygiene to prevent spread of TB.”

MO-TC Dr Kabak Tamar also spoke.

The programme was attended by the doctors and staffers of the Ita Fort UPHC and the DTC. (DIPRO)