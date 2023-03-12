Losar function organised at LAC

BUMLA/TAWANG, 11 Mar: The Monpa Mimang Tshogpa (MMT) on Saturday organised a Losar function at the line of actual control (LAC) near Bumla, which is situated at an altitude of 15,200 ft above sea level.

The aim of the function was to felicitate the soldiers guarding the borders, and to make them a part of the celebration of the local festival.

Hundreds of tourists visiting Bumla also enjoyed the cultural shows and lunch with Indian Army soldiers and organisers.

Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander, Col JS Dodhy, along with other senior army officers attended the function.

MMT secretary-general Namgey Tsering and other members offered khadas to all the soldiers and tourists, along with Losar wishes. Monks from the Tawang monastery performed rituals and hoisted religious prayer flags.

Tsering said that “this time we planned this function at the LAC to boost the morale of our soldiers and

to convey the message that, if needed, the people of Tawang are always behind our soldiers.”

“The MMT is planning more such functions with our soldiers in other border posts of the district in the days to come,” Tsering added. (DIPRO)