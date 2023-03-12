MEDP on candle-making starts

MIAO, 11 Mar: Thirty local women are participating in a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on candle-making, which was launched here in Changlang district on Saturday.

The programme is sponsored by the NABARD, and is being implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the Rera Welfare Society and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

During the inaugural function, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the NABARD’s developmental initiatives for the uplift of the rural people in farm and off-farm sectors.

Speaking on the scope and importance of skill training, ArSRLM BMM Kenny Riba said that “skill training will enhance the socioeconomic significance of the rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.”

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said that “this training will enable the SHGs to learn and improve their skills in producing candles and connecting with the market.”