Trg in tailoring, embroidery imparted

RAGA, 11 Mar: Thirty SHG members participated in a 15-day ‘Livelihood and enterprise development programme on tailoring and embroidery’, which concluded here in Kamle district on Friday.

During the training programme, which was supported by the NABARD’s regional office in Itanagar and implemented by the Arunachal Vikas Ebum Shiksha Sangataan, NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang said that “the NABARD has been continuously making efforts in creating and enabling environment for promotion of livelihoods of the rural poor.”

“For this training programme, the NABARD supported the cost of critical common facility in the form of 15 tailoring machines and interlock machines, besides other training materials to the Pei Ann Nyame SHG members,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The trainees were encouraged to take up tailoring as a career “by availing bank credit under schemes like the MUDRA loan, the NABARD said.

Certificates were handed over to the trainees during the valedictory function.