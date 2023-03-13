NFR to organise Int’l FIDE rapid and blitz rating chess tourney

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in association with the All Assam Chess Association, will organise the first NFR International FIDE Rapid and Blitz Rating Chess Tournament at the NFR auditorium in Maligaon, Assam, from 25-27 March.

The tournament will be held in two categories – rapid open and blitz open.

While the rapid open category will be held on 25 and 26 March, the blitz open category will be conducted on 27 March.

Players registered with the AICF can participate in the tournament.

Registration for participating in this tournament closes on 23 March.

Entry is free for grandmasters, international masters, women grandmasters and women international masters.

Prizes worth Rs 12 lakhs will be given to the winners in various categories.

The first, second and third position holders of the rapid open tournament will receive cash award of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 70,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. For the blitz open, the first, second and the third position holders will receive cash award of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

There will be prizes for the first 40 positions in the rapid open and the first 30 positions in the blitz open tournament.